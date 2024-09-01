Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 4.7% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 12,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $3,653,000. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.8% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 119,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.9% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $1,959,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Daiwa America raised PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $73.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

