Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,022 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,388,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,416,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $510.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $485.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $517.26. The company has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.94.

Get Our Latest Report on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.