Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,772 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 451.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,272,000 after purchasing an additional 624,977 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in American Water Works by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 31,203 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,633,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,441,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $143.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.01. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $149.00.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.