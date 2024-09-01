Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 250 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $403,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,786,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.62.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $855.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $791.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $760.54. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $857.25. The company has a market cap of $176.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.44, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,436. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

