Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 57,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 3,074.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 176,115 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 146,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in VICI Properties by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.92.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.