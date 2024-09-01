Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,257 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,021.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,371,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 768,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,823,000 after purchasing an additional 139,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 767,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,027 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

