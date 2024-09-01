Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes $5.87 Million Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 197,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the second quarter worth about $94,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

CGBL opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

