Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLV. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Durante & Waters LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,762,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,670,186. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

