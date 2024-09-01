Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 3,167 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Robert Half by 160.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 30,458 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Robert Half by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,042 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Robert Half in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half by 27.9% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 193.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 187,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after buying an additional 123,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,188. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average of $69.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

