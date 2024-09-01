Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 998.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,525,000 after acquiring an additional 99,441 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.55. 1,362,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,767. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.