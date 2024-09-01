Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pfizer Stock Performance
Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 37,137,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,496,418. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of -483.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69.
Pfizer Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pfizer
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.