Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $495,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.71. The company had a trading volume of 153,795 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.19 and its 200 day moving average is $133.53.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

