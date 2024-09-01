Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 213 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 159,930 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $81,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $16,806,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $590.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $548.35 and a 200 day moving average of $512.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $593.26. The company has a market capitalization of $545.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

