Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 954 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 115.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.74. 292,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,693. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $249.84 and a 1-year high of $298.49.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $648,303.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,024 shares of company stock worth $14,539,286 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

