Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 35.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 156,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.51. 6,808,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,064,933. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

