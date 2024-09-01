Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 154.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 2.7% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in CSX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

CSX stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,050,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,620,738. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

