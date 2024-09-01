CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNMD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $73.22 on Friday. CONMED has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $117.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,010,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth about $673,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in CONMED by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 248,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 55,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in CONMED by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

