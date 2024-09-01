Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires 7,321 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 143.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,956,117,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 114.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,716 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $233,788,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $228,212,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,615,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,256,000 after buying an additional 1,385,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.54. 7,301,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,188,285. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.08. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $171.89. The company has a market cap of $404.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

