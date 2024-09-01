Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned about 1.33% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJUN. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 13.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 16.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.7 %

BJUN traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $40.15. 2,801 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.