Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 15,688 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,688 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $95.13. 3,489,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average of $85.45.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

