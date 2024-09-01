Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 28,142 Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,142 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,655,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 854,941 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,847,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,519. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.0198 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th.

(Free Report)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.