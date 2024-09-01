Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Takes Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Camtek by 1,436.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 524.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Price Performance

CAMT traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.02. 757,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,819. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.01. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $140.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Camtek in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

