Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,686,000 after acquiring an additional 462,891 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,892,000 after purchasing an additional 723,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,469,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,246,000 after buying an additional 222,380 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.21.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE STZ traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.71. 1,305,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,704. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

