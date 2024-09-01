Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises about 2.2% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $19,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

STZ opened at $240.71 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.58.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

