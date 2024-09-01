Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Update

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the July 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Constellation Software Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF traded up $56.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,250.00. 3,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,034.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,839.75. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,922.30 and a 1-year high of $3,423.95.
Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $22.66 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 78.00%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter.
Constellation Software Dividend Announcement
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.
