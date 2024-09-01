Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Update

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the July 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Constellation Software Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF traded up $56.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,250.00. 3,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,034.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,839.75. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,922.30 and a 1-year high of $3,423.95.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $22.66 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 78.00%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter.

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

Constellation Software Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 16.11%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

