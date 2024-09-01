Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,900 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 356,200 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Contango Ore

In other Contango Ore news, CFO Michael Aaron Clark sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $29,782.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,152.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Contango Ore

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Contango Ore by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 480,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Contango Ore by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contango Ore in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Contango Ore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Fundamental Research set a $29.67 price objective on shares of Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Contango Ore Stock Performance

CTGO opened at $21.52 on Friday. Contango Ore has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.50). Analysts forecast that Contango Ore will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

See Also

