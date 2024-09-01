Contrasting Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) & GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK)

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GlucoTrack and Tactile Systems Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlucoTrack N/A N/A -$7.10 million ($2.05) -1.27 Tactile Systems Technology $281.54 million 1.16 $28.51 million $1.20 11.41

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than GlucoTrack. GlucoTrack is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

10.9% of GlucoTrack shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of GlucoTrack shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GlucoTrack and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlucoTrack N/A -207.55% -151.03% Tactile Systems Technology 11.57% 16.94% 11.60%

Risk and Volatility

GlucoTrack has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GlucoTrack and Tactile Systems Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlucoTrack 0 0 0 0 N/A Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats GlucoTrack on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc., a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain. The company was formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc. and changed its name to GlucoTrack, Inc. in November 2021. GlucoTrack, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company also provides Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, and treatment, as well as to share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest to treat patients with retained pulmonary secretions resulting from bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

