Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) PT Raised to $125.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.61.

Shares of COO stock opened at $105.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.53 and its 200 day moving average is $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $106.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cooper Companies by 305.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 286.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

