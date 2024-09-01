Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Position Raised by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Corcept Therapeutics comprises 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 318.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

CORT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.30. 689,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.14 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 21.93%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 3,101 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $110,736.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,114.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 3,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $110,736.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,190 shares in the company, valued at $828,114.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,651 shares of company stock worth $955,206. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corcept Therapeutics

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.