Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,260,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the July 31st total of 24,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 15.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 4,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 279,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,708,618.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 31,425 shares of company stock valued at $297,749 over the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $18,513,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,239,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,047,000.

Core Scientific Price Performance

Shares of CORZ opened at $10.32 on Friday. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The firm had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core Scientific will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CORZ shares. B. Riley raised Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $0.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Core Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

