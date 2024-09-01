Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,300 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the July 31st total of 697,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Up 0.6 %

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 268,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,625. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.73. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 179.79%. The business had revenue of $63.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.1549 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s payout ratio is 11.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 358.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 112,699 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 326,679 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

