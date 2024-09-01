Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,688,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,479 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.25% of Corteva worth $468,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.8% in the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 77.2% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.30. 4,229,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,832. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

