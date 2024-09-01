Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.24 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.05 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.37 to C$0.05 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

TSE:CJR.B opened at C$0.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.42.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

