Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Acquires 28,409 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,354,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,216,000 after buying an additional 610,385 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 54,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 952,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,577. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

