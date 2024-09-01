Critical Comparison: NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) & Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) and Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NerdWallet and Auddia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $599.40 million 1.70 -$11.80 million ($0.17) -76.05 Auddia N/A N/A -$8.81 million N/A N/A

Auddia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NerdWallet.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

NerdWallet has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NerdWallet and Auddia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 2 4 0 2.67 Auddia 0 1 0 0 2.00

NerdWallet presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.74%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Auddia.

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and Auddia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet -1.85% -2.98% -2.56% Auddia N/A -388.77% -145.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.8% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.9% of NerdWallet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Auddia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NerdWallet beats Auddia on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NerdWallet

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Auddia

(Get Free Report)

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather. It also provides Vodacast mobile app, an interactive differentiated podcasting that allows podcasters to give their audiences an interactive audio experience; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.