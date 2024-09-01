Critical Comparison: NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) & Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) and Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares NerdWallet and Auddia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NerdWallet
|$599.40 million
|1.70
|-$11.80 million
|($0.17)
|-76.05
|Auddia
|N/A
|N/A
|-$8.81 million
|N/A
|N/A
Auddia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NerdWallet.
Risk and Volatility
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NerdWallet and Auddia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NerdWallet
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2.67
|Auddia
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
NerdWallet presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.74%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Auddia.
Profitability
This table compares NerdWallet and Auddia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NerdWallet
|-1.85%
|-2.98%
|-2.56%
|Auddia
|N/A
|-388.77%
|-145.34%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
38.8% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.9% of NerdWallet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Auddia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
NerdWallet beats Auddia on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About NerdWallet
NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.
About Auddia
Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather. It also provides Vodacast mobile app, an interactive differentiated podcasting that allows podcasters to give their audiences an interactive audio experience; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.
Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.