CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CRWD traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.28. 6,616,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,307,208. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.38 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.18, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.47.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

