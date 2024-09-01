Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 122 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,140,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,728,000 after purchasing an additional 111,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,087,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after acquiring an additional 66,426 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,362,000 after acquiring an additional 29,052 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,140,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $104.81. 400,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.49. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

