Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 2,695 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Enovix were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at $4,230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in Enovix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 262,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

In other Enovix news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. 3,404,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,307,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.04. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $18.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 91.21% and a negative net margin of 1,434.34%. Analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

