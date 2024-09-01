Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $852,288,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 50.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,547,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,841,000 after buying an additional 520,179 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $87,173,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 66.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 860,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,807,000 after acquiring an additional 342,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.85. 919,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,509. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.46. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

