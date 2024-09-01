Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 140.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Quanta Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.13. The stock had a trading volume of 682,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,127. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.09.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

