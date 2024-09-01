Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 52.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bunge Global by 261.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BG stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $101.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,998. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.46.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.