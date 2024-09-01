Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.3% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $1,089,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,477,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $1,089,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,477,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,185 shares of company stock valued at $19,206,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.54 on Friday, hitting $495.89. 1,809,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,762. The firm has a market cap of $127.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.83 and a 1 year high of $510.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

