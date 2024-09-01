Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 297 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $416.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,887. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.03. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $416.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

