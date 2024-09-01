Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 341 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.53. 2,472,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,576. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.00.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

