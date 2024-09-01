Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 670 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.67. The stock had a trading volume of 698,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $245.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.88.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,531.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,312 shares of company stock worth $13,523,822 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

