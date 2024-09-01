Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,841,000 after acquiring an additional 440,169 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $151,402,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,169,000 after acquiring an additional 274,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LMT traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $568.10. 1,082,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,914. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $514.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $569.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.