D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 2,482 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $102,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 290,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $5.30 on Friday, reaching $566.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,016,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,234. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.63. The company has a market cap of $489.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.