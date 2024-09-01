D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 40,449 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,539,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,449 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.96% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $64,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 74.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.53. 315,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,218. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

