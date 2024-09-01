D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $27,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $128.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,116,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,569. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.47 and a 200-day moving average of $141.30. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $172.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

