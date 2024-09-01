D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,906 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $30,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,091,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,511.4% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 24,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,838 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $248.50. 2,587,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.04.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

